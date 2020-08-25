See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Joanna Lopinto, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Joanna Lopinto, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joanna Lopinto, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Joanna Lopinto works at Jefferson Women's Primary Care in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Womens Prim Spec Care
    700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joanna Lopinto?

Aug 25, 2020
So caring! She really takes her time to listen and help you get in better health and refer you to specialist she sees fit. She even return your calls fast!
Nicole Boyd — Aug 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joanna Lopinto, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Joanna Lopinto, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joanna Lopinto to family and friends

Joanna Lopinto's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joanna Lopinto

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joanna Lopinto, CRNP.

About Joanna Lopinto, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366742918
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joanna Lopinto, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanna Lopinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joanna Lopinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joanna Lopinto works at Jefferson Women's Primary Care in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Joanna Lopinto’s profile.

Joanna Lopinto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Lopinto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Lopinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Lopinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Joanna Lopinto, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.