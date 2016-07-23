Dr. Frame has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Frame, OD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Frame, OD is an Optometrist in Parkersburg, WV.
Dr. Frame works at
Locations
Optometric Physicians of Parkersburg Inc.416 Division St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 485-7485
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Spends a lot of time with patients and is good about getting in urgent appts! Very caring and is great about patient education!
About Dr. Joanna Frame, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1750346300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frame accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frame. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frame.
