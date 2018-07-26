See All Psychiatrists in Lewisville, TX
Joanna Eernisse, PMHNP

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Joanna Eernisse, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    118 Lynn Ave Ste 304, Lewisville, TX 75057
(214) 222-2731
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2018
    Great bedside manner, extremely professional, knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. I have now been to her twice and found her to be the best psych professional I’ve ever dealt with. You can tell she cares about her patients. I highly recommend Joanna, and I’m very satisfied with the results and know I’m on the best path possible. I had an issue with the first meds we tried , called the office and within the hour it was adjusted.
    Mel in Frisco, TX — Jul 26, 2018
    Photo: Joanna Eernisse, PMHNP
    About Joanna Eernisse, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285146290
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joanna Eernisse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joanna Eernisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Joanna Eernisse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Eernisse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Eernisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Eernisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
