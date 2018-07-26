Joanna Eernisse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joanna Eernisse, PMHNP
Overview
Joanna Eernisse, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, TX.
Locations
- 1 118 Lynn Ave Ste 304, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (214) 222-2731
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, extremely professional, knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. I have now been to her twice and found her to be the best psych professional I’ve ever dealt with. You can tell she cares about her patients. I highly recommend Joanna, and I’m very satisfied with the results and know I’m on the best path possible. I had an issue with the first meds we tried , called the office and within the hour it was adjusted.
About Joanna Eernisse, PMHNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285146290
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanna Eernisse accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanna Eernisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Joanna Eernisse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Eernisse.
