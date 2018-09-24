Dr. Joann Powell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joann Powell, PHD
Dr. Joann Powell, PHD is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN.
Child Adult Clinical Associates LLC9217 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 409-2569
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Exceptionally good at summarizing the key questions that the patient is struggling with. Very professional. No one form of therapy but draws upon a variety of ways to get to a problem. Answers calls quickly and efficiently. Staff very friendly and efficient.
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.