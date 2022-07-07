See All Counselors in Naples, FL
Joann Blumenthal, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Joann Blumenthal, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joann Blumenthal, LMHC is a Counselor in Naples, FL. 

Joann Blumenthal works at Biofeedback Center of Florida in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biofeedback Center of Florida, Inc/ JoAnn Blumenthal, LMHC,BCN
    4933 Tamiami Trl N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 315-0084
    Monday
    11:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    12:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joann Blumenthal?

Jul 07, 2022
Joann has been working with my family and I for the past 6 months or so. She been a tremendous back bone for our whole family but especially with my son who is 14. She has been working with him individually as well as with myself individually. I feel we have connected so much she feels like family. I’m so glad we found her when we did and will continue working with her. I highly recommend JoAnn!
Rebecca — Jul 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joann Blumenthal, LMHC
How would you rate your experience with Joann Blumenthal, LMHC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joann Blumenthal to family and friends

Joann Blumenthal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joann Blumenthal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joann Blumenthal, LMHC.

About Joann Blumenthal, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922211374
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Arcadia University, Glenside Pa
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Joann Blumenthal, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joann Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joann Blumenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Joann Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joann Blumenthal works at Biofeedback Center of Florida in Naples, FL. View the full address on Joann Blumenthal’s profile.

55 patients have reviewed Joann Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joann Blumenthal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joann Blumenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joann Blumenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Joann Blumenthal, LMHC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.