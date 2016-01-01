Joan Ybarra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joan Ybarra
Overview
Joan Ybarra is a Clinical Psychologist in Covina, CA.
Joan Ybarra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joan M. Ybarra Psyd. A Psychological Corp.599 S Barranca Ave Ste 221, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (909) 573-7660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joan Ybarra?
About Joan Ybarra
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851730915
Frequently Asked Questions
Joan Ybarra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joan Ybarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joan Ybarra works at
Joan Ybarra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Ybarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Ybarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Ybarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.