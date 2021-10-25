See All Nurse Practitioners in Boynton Beach, FL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Dr. Williamson works at Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Joan Williamson
    8200 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 517-9049
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2021
    I had a virtual visit withDr Joan about weight loss, with her diet plan I must say I have lost a total of 9 pounds in two weeks. Post op three months having a baby I needed that jumpstart to get back on track and she was the Doctor to start with she was also a recommendation from another patient please go see her if you are needing a healthy weight loss program
    Kanetia — Oct 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP
    About Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578930285
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williamson works at Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Williamson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

