Joan Mance, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joan Mance, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Latham, NY. 

Joan Mance works at Urgent Care Center of Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Center of Latham
    711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 102, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 213-0227
    Monday
    9:00am - 11:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 11:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 11:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 11:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 11:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
  2. 2
    Latham Medical Group
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 224, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 785-5881
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Urgent Care Center of Albany
    391 Myrtle Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 207-2299
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Joan Mance is the best nurse practitioner in the Albany area. She is extremely informed and you can tell she wants to help people and loves what she does. She is very intelligent and really wants to help you feel your best. I always recommend her to my friends who need a new FNP!
    — Mar 06, 2021
    About Joan Mance, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043228703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joan Mance, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joan Mance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joan Mance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Joan Mance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Joan Mance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Mance.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Mance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Mance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

