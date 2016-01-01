Joan Land is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joan Land is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Joan Land is a Counselor in Fullerton, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
1370 Brea Blvd Ste 144, Fullerton, CA 92835
Directions
(714) 526-8433
Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Joan Land
- Counseling
- English
- 1033123831
Frequently Asked Questions
Joan Land has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joan Land has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Land.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Land, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Land appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.