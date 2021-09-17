See All Nurse Practitioners in Doylestown, PA
Joan Kings, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joan Kings, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Joan Kings works at Champaign Dental Group in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doylestown Psychiatric Services, LLC
    220 Farm Ln, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 220-4559
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Genetic Testing
Individual Therapy
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychotherapy Services
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Wonderful nurse! Been seeing her for years!
    — Sep 17, 2021
    Photo: Joan Kings, MSN
    About Joan Kings, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194870691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joan Kings, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joan Kings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joan Kings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joan Kings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joan Kings works at Champaign Dental Group in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Joan Kings’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Joan Kings. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Kings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Kings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Kings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

