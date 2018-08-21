See All Psychologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Joan Katz, PHD

Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Katz, PHD is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Katz works at Boca Raton Psychiatric Group in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Psychiatric Group
    7200 Camino Real Ste 215, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-8998
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 21, 2018
    Dr. Joan Katz is a kind, caring, compassionate and talented teacher/ psychologist/therapist. Having been her patient for over a year, I strongly recommend her to anyone in need of help to overcome personal challenges and roadblocks in life. Dr. Katz teaches different techniques to modify behavior for stress and anxiety reduction and any other self-esteem and confidence issues faced by her patients. She gently counsels her patients to tackle their problems and issues with excellent results.
    SI in FL, FL — Aug 21, 2018
    About Dr. Joan Katz, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1295839678
