Dr. Joan Funk, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Funk, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Funk, PHD is a Counselor in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Funk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rohit Khanna, MD1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 426-9929
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funk?
Dr. Joan Funk has been THE ONLY PERSON EVER to reach me! An appointment with her felt spiritual. I moved away (HUGE mistake) and miss Dr. Funk terribly.
About Dr. Joan Funk, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1083614671
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.