Dr. Joan Franklin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Franklin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joan Franklin, PHD is a Psychologist in Rockwall, TX.
Dr. Franklin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lazaro Counseling Center, LLC2249 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 402-3604Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
Very understanding. She listens to me and is really helping me get to the heart of my issues.
About Dr. Joan Franklin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477745099
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.