Joan Fischer, CNM

Midwifery
4 (4)
Overview

Joan Fischer, CNM is a Midwife in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Joan Fischer works at Partner Oncology in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Partner Oncology
    11311 Bridgeport Way Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Antepartum Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 03, 2018
I've seen her through a loss and half of current pregnancy. One of my favorite providers.
About Joan Fischer, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
  • English
  • 1659356707
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
