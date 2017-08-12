Joan Day, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joan Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joan Day, LMFT
Joan Day, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cromwell, CT.
Joan Day works at
Advanced Therapies, LLC80 Shunpike Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416 Directions (860) 529-8977
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing provider. Provides thoughtful insight and advice. Her empathy and honesty is uncomparable to no other. Highly recommend!!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1952386013
- St Joseph's College, West Hartford, Ct
Joan Day has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joan Day accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joan Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Joan Day. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.