See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Williston Park, NY
Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Williston Park, NY. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    101 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 764-2526

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Atwood?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Atwood to family and friends

Dr. Atwood's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Atwood

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD.

About Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639384217
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Adelphi University Msw Social Work
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Atwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Atwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Atwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.