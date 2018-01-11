Jo Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jo Yoon, PA-C
Overview
Jo Yoon, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Jo Yoon works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 365-0966
-
2
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC6335 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 575-4500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jo Yoon?
Jo Ann Yoon is wonderful to see. She's attentive, she listens, she cares. The previous doctor that I was seeing in this practice left. I found Jo Ann and she's the only one I ever make an appointment with, even though she's a PA and not an MD. She's better than the doctor that I was seeing (that left). I highly recommend her for anything you might need.
About Jo Yoon, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184758096
Frequently Asked Questions
Jo Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jo Yoon works at
3 patients have reviewed Jo Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jo Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jo Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jo Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.