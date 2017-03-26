See All Counselors in Woodinville, WA
Jo Hanson, MSW

Counseling
Jo Hanson, MSW is a Counselor in Woodinville, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12601 NE Woodinville Dr Ste B1, Woodinville, WA 98072 (206) 478-3503
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Mar 26, 2017
    I would recommend Joy to anyone I care about. I've dealt with a few therapists in my life, starting in my teens, and I've never met a therapist quite like Joy. She's not at all physically imposing, but she has a presence. It may have taken a session or two for me to feel comfortable, but- after that- I worked with her for over a year. Initially, it was required by my work. I stayed on after that. There is no one I would recommend more. I would trust her with my most cherished loved ones.
    Jason Leonard in Bothell, WA — Mar 26, 2017
    About Jo Hanson, MSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1336241314
