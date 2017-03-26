Jo Hanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jo Hanson, MSW
Overview
Jo Hanson, MSW is a Counselor in Woodinville, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 12601 NE Woodinville Dr Ste B1, Woodinville, WA 98072 Directions (206) 478-3503
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jo Hanson?
I would recommend Joy to anyone I care about. I've dealt with a few therapists in my life, starting in my teens, and I've never met a therapist quite like Joy. She's not at all physically imposing, but she has a presence. It may have taken a session or two for me to feel comfortable, but- after that- I worked with her for over a year. Initially, it was required by my work. I stayed on after that. There is no one I would recommend more. I would trust her with my most cherished loved ones.
About Jo Hanson, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1336241314
Frequently Asked Questions
Jo Hanson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jo Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jo Hanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jo Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jo Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jo Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.