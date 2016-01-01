Dr. Jo-Anna Posner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jo-Anna Posner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New School For Social Research and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Jo-Anna Posner365 Sunrise Hwy, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 872-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jo-Anna Posner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720164031
Education & Certifications
- New School For Social Research
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posner speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.