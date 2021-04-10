Dr. Atteberry-Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jinger Atteberry-Bennett, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jinger Atteberry-Bennett, PHD is a Psychologist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Atteberry-Bennett works at
Locations
Capturing Hope Counseling LLC10293 N Meridian St Ste 180, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 582-1203Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A is incredibly kind. She really cares about my son. Brian Sloneker
About Dr. Jinger Atteberry-Bennett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437216637
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atteberry-Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atteberry-Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atteberry-Bennett works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Atteberry-Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atteberry-Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atteberry-Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atteberry-Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.