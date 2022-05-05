Jina Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jina Cho
Overview
Jina Cho is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Jina Cho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jina Cho?
She was so knowledgeable!
About Jina Cho
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609223007
Frequently Asked Questions
Jina Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jina Cho works at
2 patients have reviewed Jina Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jina Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jina Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jina Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.