Jimmy Wyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jimmy Wyatt, PA-C
Overview
Jimmy Wyatt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tallahassee, FL.
Jimmy Wyatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Regional Cardiology Associates2770 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 109-C, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-0320
-
2
Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy350 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 238-3289
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jimmy Wyatt?
Very caring and listens
About Jimmy Wyatt, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578550257
Frequently Asked Questions
Jimmy Wyatt accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jimmy Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jimmy Wyatt works at
21 patients have reviewed Jimmy Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jimmy Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jimmy Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jimmy Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.