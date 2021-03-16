Jimmy Tisdale, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jimmy Tisdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jimmy Tisdale, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jimmy Tisdale, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7117 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73132 Directions (405) 470-1224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have severe heart & brain problems. I extremely recommend Jimmy Tisdale Best.....health recognition Best.....health adviser Best.....medicine prescription Best.....referral to other doctors & labs Best.....following my health conditions Best.....nurse staff Best.....visiting schedule
About Jimmy Tisdale, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1477992253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Southern Nazarene University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jimmy Tisdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jimmy Tisdale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans.
Jimmy Tisdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Jimmy Tisdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jimmy Tisdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jimmy Tisdale, there are benefits to both methods.