Jimmy Sethna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jimmy Sethna
Overview
Jimmy Sethna is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Jimmy Sethna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sethna Psych. Associates P.A.17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 220, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 397-0200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jimmy Sethna?
Mr. Sethna is amazing! Very easy to talk to. He's very up front yet very Professional. He listens to you. He teaches you to open your eyes to be able to see the bigger picture. Very understanding he always has an amazing attitude. Gives you nothing but great vibes and lots of positivity!
About Jimmy Sethna
- Psychology
- English
- 1558603068
Frequently Asked Questions
Jimmy Sethna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jimmy Sethna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jimmy Sethna works at
10 patients have reviewed Jimmy Sethna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jimmy Sethna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jimmy Sethna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jimmy Sethna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.