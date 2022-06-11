See All Psychologists in Houston, TX
Jimmy Sethna

Psychology
5 (10)
Jimmy Sethna is a Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

Jimmy Sethna works at Sethna Psych Associates P A in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sethna Psych. Associates P.A.
    17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 220, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 397-0200
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Jun 11, 2022
    Mr. Sethna is amazing! Very easy to talk to. He's very up front yet very Professional. He listens to you. He teaches you to open your eyes to be able to see the bigger picture. Very understanding he always has an amazing attitude. Gives you nothing but great vibes and lots of positivity!
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1558603068
    Jimmy Sethna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jimmy Sethna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jimmy Sethna works at Sethna Psych Associates P A in Houston, TX. View the full address on Jimmy Sethna’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jimmy Sethna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jimmy Sethna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jimmy Sethna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jimmy Sethna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

