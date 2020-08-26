Dr. Jimmy Joseph, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Joseph, OD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Joseph, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Bay Vision1616 Clear Lake City Blvd Ste 103, Houston, TX 77062 Directions (281) 286-4343
Family Eye Health Solutions PA5201 Highway 6 Ste 700, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (832) 539-6448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- MetLife
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Joseph for 10 years. He's a true professional who uses state of the art optical technology. His eyeglass and lens options are competitively priced. If your favorite style and brand of eye frames are not in stock, they can custom order. His staff is friendly and attentive in a Covid-19 free enviroment . Yes, you can order your frames from an online store somewhere, cheaper than any optometrist shop will sell in Houston. Been there, done that myself. I have had horrible experiences doing that. You better get your online order right the first time, because it can cost extra money and a lot of extra time if you get it wrong. Personally, I will go with a Pro and get a warranty on my frames. The office manager went the extra mile to get all my insurance credits Peace of mind and quality service is worth a lot to me. recent appt. 8/20/20
About Dr. Jimmy Joseph, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese, Malayalam, Mandarin and Vietnamese
- 1396730107
Education & Certifications
- Allentown Hosp Assn
Dr. Joseph speaks Chinese, Malayalam, Mandarin and Vietnamese.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
