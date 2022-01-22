Dr. James has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimi James, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jimi James, PHD is a Psychologist in Bremerton, WA.
Dr. James works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jimi James Phd Inc. Ps.7500 Old Military Rd NE Ste 101, Bremerton, WA 98311 Directions (360) 613-4120
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
Dr. James is very friendly and put you at easy very quickly. She is compassionate, she is very understanding and is the perfect person for this field. I would not hesitate to refer any one to her.
About Dr. Jimi James, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1881775500
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.