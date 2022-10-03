See All Clinical Psychologists in Solana Beach, CA
Jim Utic

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jim Utic is a Clinical Psychologist in Solana Beach, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    462 Stevens Ave Ste 108, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 402-1212
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Utic on and off throughout the years. Initially, he saw both my husband and me during a very challenging time in our marriage. Eventually, I saw him alone. He has also seen other family members and friends, and was found to be very helpful. He was always thoughtful and honest, and he will call you out on things when needed. We all need that reality check! He was NOT rude about it, but if you aren't willing to really look at your part of things, don't bother going to him. He WILL help you if you allow him to. I think he is a truly gifted therapist. Thanks, Dr. Utic, for the difference you have made in my family's life.
    — Oct 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jim Utic
    About Jim Utic

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538249313
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jim Utic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jim Utic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Jim Utic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jim Utic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jim Utic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jim Utic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

