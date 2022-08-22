Dr. Jim Riffe, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Riffe, OD
Overview
Dr. Jim Riffe, OD is an Optometrist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Riffe works at
Locations
-
1
West Oxford Vision Center2530 Jackson Ave W, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-5565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riffe?
Dr Riffe and his staff are always courteous and professional. Always will to help and make you trip enjoyable.
About Dr. Jim Riffe, OD
- Optometry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801918826
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riffe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riffe works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.