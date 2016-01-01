See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Jillian Badger-Reyes, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Jillian Badger-Reyes, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Jillian Badger-Reyes works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Brookdale in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Brookdale
    13460 Plaza Road Ext Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2388
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699060111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Jillian Badger-Reyes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jillian Badger-Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jillian Badger-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jillian Badger-Reyes works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Brookdale in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Jillian Badger-Reyes’s profile.

    Jillian Badger-Reyes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jillian Badger-Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jillian Badger-Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jillian Badger-Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

