See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocean Springs, MS
Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocean Springs, MS. 

Jillian Kimbrell works at Singing River Medical Clinic - Ocean Springs in Ocean Springs, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louis A Rubenstein MD
    3099 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 872-2403
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jillian Kimbrell?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jillian Kimbrell to family and friends

    Jillian Kimbrell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jillian Kimbrell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP.

    About Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275892705
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jillian Kimbrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jillian Kimbrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jillian Kimbrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jillian Kimbrell works at Singing River Medical Clinic - Ocean Springs in Ocean Springs, MS. View the full address on Jillian Kimbrell’s profile.

    Jillian Kimbrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jillian Kimbrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jillian Kimbrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jillian Kimbrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jillian Kimbrell, CFNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.