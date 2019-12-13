See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Jillian Goldney, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jillian Goldney, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.

Jillian Goldney works at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Anthem, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise
    13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee
    16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert
    1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem
    41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe
    1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town
    7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthChoice
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Prime Health Services
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2019
    Jiillian was very kind and took time to answer my questions.
    — Dec 13, 2019
    About Jillian Goldney, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1144733767
    Education & Certifications

    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    • Arizona State University
