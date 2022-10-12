See All Family Doctors in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Jillian Finker, ND

Family Medicine
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Jillian Finker, ND is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellmore, NY. 

Dr. Finker works at Finker Wellness in Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Finker Wellness
    2308 Bellmore Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 765-3272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jillian Finker, ND

  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457627390
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Stony Brook University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jillian Finker, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Finker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Finker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Finker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.