Overview

Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD is an Optometrist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Chapman works at Levin Eyecare in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.