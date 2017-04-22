See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD

Optometry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD is an Optometrist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Chapman works at Levin Eyecare in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Levin Eyecare
    517 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 467-7727
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Levin Eye Care- Bel Air
    223 Brierhill Dr, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 420-3933
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Color Vision Testing
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Color Vision Testing

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Computer Vision Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2017
    Listens spends time to answer all questions very easy to talk to very knowledgeable recommend her to anyone needing a great opometry
    William Slusher in Bel Air, MD — Apr 22, 2017
    About Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD

    • Optometry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558340836
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan College Of Optometry/Ferris College Of Optometry
    • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jillian Chapman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

