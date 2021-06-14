See All Counselors in Westminster, MA
Jillian Bushay, LMHC

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jillian Bushay, LMHC is a Counselor in Westminster, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    23 Village Inn Rd Ste F, Westminster, MA 01473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 790-5254
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2021
    I've been seeing Jill on and off for years. One time I didn't see her for about 6 years or so and even then she remembered a lot of the stuff I previously talked about. Jill is an amazing, Smart women. She's helped me over come a lot of my fears.
    Ack826 — Jun 14, 2021
    Photo: Jillian Bushay, LMHC
    About Jillian Bushay, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467779926
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jillian Bushay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jillian Bushay accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jillian Bushay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Jillian Bushay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jillian Bushay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jillian Bushay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jillian Bushay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

