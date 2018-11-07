See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Redding, CA
Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redding, CA. 

Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark works at Dunamis Center Counseling and Wellness, Redding, CA in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Veronica Wynn, MA
Veronica Wynn, MA
8 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, MA, LMFT #106007
    748 N Market St, Redding, CA 96003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 338-1157
  2. 2
    Dunamis Wellness
    1465 Victor Ave, Redding, CA 96003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 338-0087

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark?

    Nov 07, 2018
    In my experience with Jill and Dunamis is life healing amazing. I would recommend to anyone and everyone to see her for any counseling needs. period
    Kevan — Nov 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark to family and friends

    Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT.

    About Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487102745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark works at Dunamis Center Counseling and Wellness, Redding, CA in Redding, CA. View the full address on Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.