Jill Nix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Nix, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jill Nix, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Jill Nix works at
Locations
-
1
East Louisville Dermatology Psc4912 US Highway 42 Lowr 208, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 426-9565Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jill Nix?
Jill took the time to explain everything to me in regards to my situation. She was professional, thorough, and caring.
About Jill Nix, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972781474
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Nix accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Nix works at
6 patients have reviewed Jill Nix. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Nix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.