Jill Massoni, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jill Massoni, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY.
Jill Massoni works at
Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Garden City1000 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-6868
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Does any one know where Jill went ???
About Jill Massoni, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144492729
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Massoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Massoni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Massoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Massoni works at
8 patients have reviewed Jill Massoni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Massoni.
