Jill Maddox, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jill Maddox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Jill Maddox works at Beacon Medical Group Ireland Road in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ireland Road Medical Group
    1815 E Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-1700
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 27, 2020
    Jill is very thorough and takes time to explain what she is seeing during routine skin checks and makes certain that her patients have a solid understanding of her findings and treatment plan.
    George — Jan 27, 2020
    About Jill Maddox, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437388220
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Maddox, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jill Maddox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jill Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Maddox works at Beacon Medical Group Ireland Road in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Jill Maddox’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Jill Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Maddox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Maddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Maddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

