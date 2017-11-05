Dr. Kinney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD is a Psychologist in Tacoma, WA.
Locations
- 1 20 N Tacoma Ave Ste B Ofc 3, Tacoma, WA 98403 Directions (206) 849-3645
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kinney is a very compassionate therapist who really listens and helps guide you to the direction you desire to be in your life. I have been seeing her for over a year and would highly recommend Dr. Kinney. She has helped me let go of many painful barriers that were preventing me from moving forward. She is an excellent therapist and life coach!
About Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1184917650
Dr. Kinney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
