See All Psychologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD is a Psychologist in Tacoma, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Ernst, PHD
Dr. John Ernst, PHD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD
Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    20 N Tacoma Ave Ste B Ofc 3, Tacoma, WA 98403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 849-3645
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kinney?

    Nov 05, 2017
    Dr. Kinney is a very compassionate therapist who really listens and helps guide you to the direction you desire to be in your life. I have been seeing her for over a year and would highly recommend Dr. Kinney. She has helped me let go of many painful barriers that were preventing me from moving forward. She is an excellent therapist and life coach!
    Stephanie — Nov 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kinney to family and friends

    Dr. Kinney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kinney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD.

    About Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184917650
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kinney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jill Kinney, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.