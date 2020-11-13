Jill Frushtick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Frushtick, PA
Overview
Jill Frushtick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boston, MA.
Jill Frushtick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fenway Health1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 267-0900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jill Frushtick?
I’ve seen Jill for over three years and have always had a positive experience. She takes what I have to say seriously, and I am comfortable talking to her, especially about more sensitive issues. Jill really cares about her patients’ well-being. I’ve always felt like I was in good hands and have received the best resources.
About Jill Frushtick, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821197930
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Frushtick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Frushtick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Frushtick works at
6 patients have reviewed Jill Frushtick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Frushtick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Frushtick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Frushtick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.