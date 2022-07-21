See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Jill Finnegan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jill Finnegan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (41)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jill Finnegan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Jill Finnegan works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Antoinette Izzo, PA-C
Antoinette Izzo, PA-C
6 (4)
View Profile
Carla Hupert, PA-C
Carla Hupert, PA-C
4 (3)
View Profile
Esther Murray, PA-C
Esther Murray, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3336
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jill Finnegan?

    Jul 21, 2022
    Jill is the BEST.
    Sharon Hardie — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jill Finnegan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jill Finnegan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jill Finnegan to family and friends

    Jill Finnegan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jill Finnegan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jill Finnegan, PA-C.

    About Jill Finnegan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962595272
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jill Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Finnegan works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Jill Finnegan’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Jill Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Finnegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Finnegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Finnegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jill Finnegan, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.