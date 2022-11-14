See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

Jill Eggers-Knight works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center
    33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 838-2400
  2. 2
    Office
    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 838-2400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Elbow Injuries
Fracture
Broken Arm
Elbow Injuries
Fracture

Treatment frequency



Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215996798
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
Medical Education
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Jill Eggers-Knight, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Eggers-Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jill Eggers-Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jill Eggers-Knight works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Jill Eggers-Knight’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Jill Eggers-Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Eggers-Knight.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Eggers-Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Eggers-Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

