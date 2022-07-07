See All Nurse Practitioners in Farmington, CT
Jill Duboff-Jacomini, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jill Duboff-Jacomini, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT. 

Jill Duboff-Jacomini works at UConn Health Neurology in Farmington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UConn Health Neurology
    10 Talcott Notch Rd Fl 3, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6700
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 07, 2022
    If you are looking for someone to kibitz (joke around) look for someone else. However, if you are looking for someone to help with proper medication, she is the one! Jill has helped my son with the proper medication, and he is functioning well. She keeps a good eye on his blood work as well. ????Jill
    Lois Nicholas — Jul 07, 2022
    Photo: Jill Duboff-Jacomini, APRN
    About Jill Duboff-Jacomini, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538142435
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Duboff-Jacomini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Duboff-Jacomini works at UConn Health Neurology in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Jill Duboff-Jacomini’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Jill Duboff-Jacomini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Duboff-Jacomini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Duboff-Jacomini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Duboff-Jacomini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

