Jill Duboff-Jacomini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jill Duboff-Jacomini, APRN
Overview
Jill Duboff-Jacomini, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Locations
UConn Health Neurology10 Talcott Notch Rd Fl 3, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-6700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for someone to kibitz (joke around) look for someone else. However, if you are looking for someone to help with proper medication, she is the one! Jill has helped my son with the proper medication, and he is functioning well. She keeps a good eye on his blood work as well. ????Jill
About Jill Duboff-Jacomini, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Duboff-Jacomini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jill Duboff-Jacomini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jill Duboff-Jacomini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Duboff-Jacomini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Duboff-Jacomini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Duboff-Jacomini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.