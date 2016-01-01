Jill Antell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jill Antell, WHNP
Overview
Jill Antell, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Jill Antell works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jill Antell?
About Jill Antell, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720104649
Frequently Asked Questions
Jill Antell works at
2 patients have reviewed Jill Antell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Antell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Antell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Antell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.