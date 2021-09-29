See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wallingford, CT
Overview

Jill Aboulian, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. 

Jill Aboulian works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    701 N Colony Rd Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 284-3144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2021
    I like her, she can understand me. she is a good doctor.
    Rokeya Chowdhury — Sep 29, 2021
    Photo: Jill Aboulian, PA-C
    About Jill Aboulian, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881615730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Jill Aboulian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jill Aboulian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jill Aboulian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jill Aboulian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Aboulian works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wallingford, CT. View the full address on Jill Aboulian’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Jill Aboulian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Aboulian.

