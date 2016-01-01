Jia Afnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jia Afnan, PA
Overview
Jia Afnan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fremont, CA.
Jia Afnan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jia Afnan?
About Jia Afnan, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376763698
Frequently Asked Questions
Jia Afnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jia Afnan works at
Jia Afnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jia Afnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jia Afnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jia Afnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.