Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Clarksville, TN. 

Jewell Kaylor works at CovenantCare Practices in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CovenantCare Practices - Sango Clinic
    1000 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 245-1150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2022
    She's one of the best things to happen to that clinic. I was losing faith and about to change offices. I gave her a chance and she hasn't let me down. She is patient, professional, kind and very knowledgeable. She listens and explains processes and your next course of action well. She is awesome.
    Crystal — Dec 16, 2022
    About Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174961445
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Tennessee State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jewell Kaylor, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jewell Kaylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jewell Kaylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jewell Kaylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jewell Kaylor works at CovenantCare Practices in Clarksville, TN. View the full address on Jewell Kaylor’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jewell Kaylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jewell Kaylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jewell Kaylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jewell Kaylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

