Jewel Birdwell, FNP
Overview
Jewel Birdwell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Jewel Birdwell works at
Locations
Cherokee Health Systems538 W 5th Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 525-2104
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is my primary care provider she is so caring and very thorough I would recommend her to anyone
About Jewel Birdwell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841298049
Frequently Asked Questions
Jewel Birdwell accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jewel Birdwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jewel Birdwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jewel Birdwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jewel Birdwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jewel Birdwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.