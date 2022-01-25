Jesus Rodriguez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jesus Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jesus Rodriguez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jesus Rodriguez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Jesus Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Office10095 SW 88th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-5455
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jesus Rodriguez?
He takes time to talk with you and he listens. Awesome medical provider!
About Jesus Rodriguez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1396179255
Frequently Asked Questions
Jesus Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jesus Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jesus Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jesus Rodriguez works at
Jesus Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Jesus Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jesus Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jesus Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jesus Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.