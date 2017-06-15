See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada.

Jesus Corn Sotelo works at Chuy's Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0 (0)
View Profile
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Chuy's Medical Clinic
    4225 S Eastern Ave Ste 8, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 982-5786
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Respiratory Diseases
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acute Respiratory Diseases
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jesus Corn Sotelo?

Jun 15, 2017
Jesus is awesome, one of the most well informed and friendly people you will ever meet.
zachary in las vegas — Jun 15, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jesus Corn Sotelo to family and friends

Jesus Corn Sotelo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jesus Corn Sotelo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C.

About Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285973289
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Touro University Nevada
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Nevada Las Vegas
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jesus Corn Sotelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jesus Corn Sotelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jesus Corn Sotelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jesus Corn Sotelo works at Chuy's Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jesus Corn Sotelo’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Jesus Corn Sotelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jesus Corn Sotelo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jesus Corn Sotelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jesus Corn Sotelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.