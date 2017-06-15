Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jesus Corn Sotelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C
Overview
Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada.
Jesus Corn Sotelo works at
Locations
Chuy's Medical Clinic4225 S Eastern Ave Ste 8, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 982-5786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Jesus is awesome, one of the most well informed and friendly people you will ever meet.
About Jesus Corn Sotelo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285973289
Education & Certifications
- Touro University Nevada
- University Nevada Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Jesus Corn Sotelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jesus Corn Sotelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jesus Corn Sotelo works at
Jesus Corn Sotelo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Jesus Corn Sotelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jesus Corn Sotelo.
